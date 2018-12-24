Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Women's World Curling Championship in Silkeborg.

Competition is due to take place at the Silkeborg Sportscenter in the Danish city between March 16 and 24, with fans now able to secure their place.

Eleven countries have so far qualified for the event, including defending world champions Canada.

Reigning Olympic and European champions Sweden will also compete, with Denmark guaranteed a slot as host nation.

Sweden's Olympic champions will be among the teams in action in Denmark ©Getty Images

Russia, United States, Germany, Japan, Scotland, South Korea, Latvia and Switzerland have also booked their places in Silkeborg.

Two more countries will join them from the World Qualification Event, which will be staged in Naseby in New Zealand from January 18 to 23.

A round-robin event will open to competition before the medal matches.

Tickets can be purchased here.