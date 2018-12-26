Adviser to the Japan Fencing Federation Atsushi Harinishi has been awarded the prestigious Japanese accolade "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays".

Harinishi received the order for his work as an adviser to Japan's Fencing Federation, as well his role as a member of the International Fencing Federation (FEI) SEMI Commission, which is responsible for studies on the safety of fencing equipment.

The prestigious order is one of the highest honours in Japan, awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development of welfare or preservation of the environment.

Adviser to the Japan Fencing Federation Atsushi Harinishi has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun ©FIE

It was established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji.

It is the third time that a member of the Japan Fencing Federation has been awarded the order.