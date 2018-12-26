Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel has won his fifth successive International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup race in the Belgian town of Heusden-Zolder.

The European champion finished today's race in a time of 1 hour 02min 49sec to earn his 18th win in 20 races.

Belgium's Wout van Aert placed second in front of a home crowd in 1:03:05, while Joris Nieuwenhuis of The Netherlands came in third with a time of 1:03:18.

Despite van der Poel's recent dominance in World Cup events, he currently lies in third place in the overall ranking with 400 points due to missing the first two races of the season.

He will also be missing out on the next, and penultimate, round of the competition in Pont-Chateau, meaning he will not be able to win the competition.

Marianne Vos of The Netherlands won the women's UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder to extend her overall lead, with compatriot Lucinda Brand finishing second and Belgium Sanne Cant third ©Getty Images

The victor will most likely be Belgium's Toon Aerts, currently leading with 475 points, or his compatriot Van Aert, second on 468 points.

In the women's event, Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos was triumphant, crossing the finish line in 48min 50sec, extending her lead in the overall rankings.

Vos's compatriot Lucinda Brand was one second behind her to take the silver medal, with Belgium's Sanne Cant another five seconds behind to finish third.

Vos is leading overall with 414 points, while Cant is second on 358 points and another Dutch cyclist, Annemarie Worst, is third with 314.

The penultimate round in Pont-Chateau in France is due to take place on January 20 with the last event in Hoogerheide Provincie Noord-Brabant in The Netherlands on January 27.