International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich has targeted increased cooperation with FIFA through a series of joint projects.

Dvorkovich, elected as the head of FIDE in October following a bitter campaign, claimed he was "sure" the worldwide governing body would be able to conclude a number of joint initiatives with FIFA.

The 46-year-old has already worked closely with FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino after he served as head of the Local Organising Committee for the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the replacement for Vitaly Mutko.

"We enjoy good partnership relations with FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino," Dvorkovich, a former Russian Deputy Prime Minister, was quoted as saying by Russia's official state news agency TASS on the eve of the World Chess Rapid and Blitz 2018 Championships in Saint Petersburg.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, said there was scope for more cooperation with FIDE ©Getty Images

"I am sure that we will be having a lot of joint projects.

"I know that many chess players like to play football, but it is difficult to find time to do it within the frames of this tournament’s schedule."

In October, Infantino claimed there was scope for cooperation with FIDE as there are "actually many points in common" between chess and football.

"I think there are many synergies between FIFA and FIDE and maybe - why not? - we could think about in the future about cooperating in certain areas and see how we can help some of the federations who need it most and create a contact between the world of chess and the world of football," Infantino said in a video message to Dvorkovich.