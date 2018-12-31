Organisers of next year's World Triathlon Series Grand Final in Lausanne have confirmed the dates for the season-ending event.

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) have approved the schedule for the flagship competition in the Swiss Olympic capital, where world champions will be crowned.

It includes the elite men's and women's races on August 31 and the Parade of Nations to welcome more than 4,000 athletes on August 29.

Juniors and under-23s will compete on August 30 with age group sprint events also taking place on August 31.

September 1 will see age-group action over the Olympic distance, as well as Para-triathlon and junior and under-23 mixed relay.

“We are absolutely delighted to go to the Olympic Capital with our best athletes and our best event," said ITU Marisol Casado, an International Olympic Committee member.

"Lausanne is a city with historic links with our sport and where some of our athletes have shined, and is also where our headquarters are located.

"But it is also a city where lots of our colleagues in others sports are based, so it will be an amazing opportunity to allow everyone to experience the emotion, thrill and excitement of our Grand Final in person."