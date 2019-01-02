The chief executive of a campaign group in Mongolia has written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission chair Ban Ki-moon, asking him to investigate the country's National Olympic Committee (MNOC) President Zagdsuren Demchigjav.

In a letter seen by insidethegames, Save Olympism Movement chief executive Batardene Chimeddori alleged that Demchigjav "tarnishes the reputation of [the] Olympic Movement in Mongolia" and so should be removed.

"We are writing today to complain of the breach of Article B.2 IOC Ethics Code from the side of Mr. Zagdsuren Demchigjav," Chimeddorj said in his letter to the former United Nations secretary general.

"Mr. Zagdsuren tarnishes the reputation of Olympic Movement in Mongolia for last four years."

The Save Olympism Movement has reportedly written to former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon, asking him to investigate ©Getty Images

"We repeatedly demanded him to resign from the NOC President's post during last four years, unfortunately [we have] not yet succeeded," Chimeddorj added in the letter.

Demchigjav was re-elected as MNOC President in 2017 and is now serving his fifth four year term.

Chimeddorj says the Save Olympism Movement demanded his name be removed from the ballot but failed, saying Demchigjav was elected "despite his criminal record".

"We consider Mr. Zagdsuren is tarnishing the reputation of Olympic Movement," he added.

"We ask you officially open an investigation on this case."

insidethegames has contacted the MNOC and IOC for comment.