Beijing 2022 merchandise has gone on sale on China's high-speed rail network.

Products promoting the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games were first sold on a service from Beijing to Shanghai.

Items will now be available on other bullet train services run by China Railway's Beijing Bureau.

Fifteen services departing from Beijing West and Beijing South railway stations will be included in all.

Merchandise on sale includes badges, key chains, cups, scarves and postcards, according to ecns.

Organisers hope that train sales will help promote the 2022 Games with plans in place to put items on sale on more services in the future.

Beijing, the 2008 host, will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics in 2022.

The next Winter Olympics are currently due to begin on February 4 in 2022, at the Bird's Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.