Switzerland's Steve Guerdat has reclaimed the world number one slot in the International Equestrian Federation's (FEI) jumping rankings for the first time since November 2012.

The 36-year-old won individual jumping gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and was named world number one in the rankings later in the year.

He has now reclaimed his spot at the top of the rankings following success in recent months.

This includes his win in the International Jumping Riders Club Top 10 Final in Geneva last month, and a bronze medal at the FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon in September.

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat won the International Jumping Riders Club Top 10 Final in front of a home crowd in Geneva ©Getty Images

Guerdat now leads the rankings with 3,050 points, overtaking Harrie Smolders of The Netherlands on 2,995.

Germany's Marcus Ehning is in third with 2,936 points, while McLain Ward of the United States is just behind him on 2,920.

European champion Peder Fredricson of Sweden stays in fifth place with 2,815.

Guerdat also currently leads the FEI Jumping World Cup Western European League standings and will be looking to get his third victory at the overall final in Gothenburg in April, having won in 2015 and 2016.