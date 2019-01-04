The International Skating Union (ISU) has provisionally awarded the 2019 Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final to Turin.

Competition will take place at the Torino Palavela in the Italian city, the host of the 2006 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It will be organised by the Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio.

Both figure skating and short track was held at the venue during the 2006 Olympics, while it also staged the 2007 Grand Prix Final.

The 2010 World Figure Skating Championships were held there as well as events at the 2007 Winter Universiade.

The Grand Prix Final is the flagship conclusion to the ISU's seasonal circuit, with skaters bidding to earn a place during the previous six legs of the campaign.

Vancouver hosted the 2018 Grand Prix Final in December ©Getty Images

Turin will play host between December 5 and 8 after Grand Prix stops in the United States, Canada, France, China, Russia and Japan.

Canadian city Vancouver hosted the 2018 Grand Prix Final last month.

American Nathan Chen captured the men's title with Rika Kihira of Japan winning the women's.

The ice dance crown went to Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the US with ice dance honours claimed by France's Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès.