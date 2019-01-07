World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) have hailed their first coaching seminar in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo as a "great success".

The event, which was supervised by the chairman of WTE's Athlete and Collegiate Committee, covered nutrition and competition rules among other areas, and was attended by around 30 coaches.

It came shortly after WTE President Sakis Pragalos declared in his New Year address that he wants coaching seminars to be more accessible.

World Taekwondo Europe President Sakis Pragalos wants coaching seminars to be more accessible ©WTE

Nutrition was the first topic covered as local coach Belmir Berberovic discussed "energy and recovery".

Haris Husić then covered "how to achieve top results".

The seminar finished with Berberović discussing competition rules, using his experience as an international referee as a reference.