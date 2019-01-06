Austria's Marcel Hirscher recovered from a disappointing result in Oslo to win once again on the International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup tour in Zagreb in Croatia.

The seven-time World Cup champion only finished seventh last time out at Oslo's duel slalom event, after hitting a gate and failing to finish in his quarter-final.

It looked initially like he might struggle to win today as well as he trailed compatriot Marco Schwarz after the first run by 0.37 seconds.

A combination of a storming second effort by the seven-time World Cup champion, coupled with a mistake by Schwarz which saw him fail to complete his run, saw Hirscher win in a combined time of 1min 48.64sec.

The result means 29-year-old Hirscher, the giant slalom and combined Olympic champion, has now won 30 World Cup slalom events, to add to the incredible list of accolades in the Austrian's career.

Marco Schwarz led after the first run but then failed to complete his second ©Getty Images

Second place after Schwarz's mistake was seized by Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic combined silver medallist Alexis Pinturault from France with a time of 1:49.24, while Austria also claimed bronze through Manuel Feller in 1:49.26, just 200ths of a second behind.

The result means Hirscher maintains his overall World Cup lead on 336 points, 90 clear of Switzerland’s Daniel Yule who finished ninth today.

Schwarz sits third on 235 points.

The next slalom event will go ahead in the Austrian town of Fiachau in just two days' time, with women in action on January 8.