The International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) has launched an online indoor rowing competition to attract more athletes from around the world.

Athletes will be able to enter the 2019 INAS Rowing Cyber Championships by submitting a video of their performances between January 15 and March 31.

Competitors can participate in a number of events, including the men's and women's 500 metres and 1,000m, and the 2,000m mixed team relay for two men and two women.

Athletes with national or international eligibility for the II1, II2 and II3 divisions are able to compete.

INAS Rowing Cyber Championships participants will enter by submitting a video of their performances ©INAS

This will be the first time that II2 and II3 athletes can participate in an INAS rowing competition.

II1 is for athletes with intellectual impairments, II2 is for athletes with a more significant impairment and II3 is for participants with high functioning autism.

Medals will be awarded for the II1 and II2 competitions, with the II3 event used to gauge global interest.

A rankings list will be published every week, with athletes allowed to enter more than once to try to outdo each other.