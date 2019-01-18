The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) held a three-day educational programme on Olympic values for employees of the Government's Ministry of Education.

The event targeted 60,000 students and had not been held before, which the SAOC say confirms "the support" of Saudi Arabia's leadership for the growth of sport in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Jeddah, the vice-chairman of the SAOC, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, said the event also targeted 1,000 teachers.

"Schools are the true nucleus of sports talent," he said.

The programme hopes to get more Saudi students into sport and, eventually, competing at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"This programme aims to develop students' understanding and encourage them to participate in sports activities, especially the Olympic Games, and also to promote a sports culture and healthy lifestyle."

Also in attendance at the press conference was the director of international relations at the SAOC, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the director of educational programmes at the International Olympic Committee Anna Azyedo and the President of the Saudi Federation for School Sports, Ali Al-Shailan.

Azyedo reportedly thanked Saudi Arabia for their efforts organising the programme.

A similar event was held last year in Riyadh and Al-Jawf for 140 teachers.