Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has been named as an official sponsor of the 2019 African Beach Games in Cape Verde.

The event will the first of its kind to go ahead in Africa and will take place on Sal Island from June 14 to 23.

Sports set to feature on the programme include beach football, beach volleyball, open water swimming and 3x3 basketball.

“It is an honour that one of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers, Toyota, has joined our sponsor family to assist us in delivering the first African Beach Games, the biggest sporting event in the history of Cape Verde,” Sal 2019 chief executive Yann Craven said.

In a statement, Toyota said they had decided to partner with Sal 2019 as the event shares “the same values” as Toyota.

Toyota said they signed the deal because they share the same values as Sal 2019 ©Sal 2019

“As a partner, Toyota aims to encourage creating a peaceful society without discrimination through sports and is committed to creating a sustainable society through mobility,” Toyota said,

“To create an ever better society for the next 100 years and beyond, Toyota have to dream beyond conventional vehicles and create new forms of mobility that overcome the limits of today and solve the problems of tomorrow.

“We share this dream and this spirit with of continuous improvement with Sal 2019 athletes, who challenge their own limits every day.

“We hope that Sal 2019 will create an opportunity for everyone affiliated with Toyota to challenge their impossible and defy their limitations.”