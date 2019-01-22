The 49er class will feature at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima after the Organising Committee agreed to increase sailing's athlete quota.

The number of athletes set to compete in sailing at this year's continental Games has gone up from 148 to 168, therefore allowing for an eight boat 49er regatta.

It also means the number of boats taking part in the mixed two-person Nacra 17 event can increase from eight to 10.

The Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF) confirmed the qualification regatta for both the 49er and Nacra 17 events will be the 2019 World Cup Series in Miami, which will run from Sunday (January 27) until February 3.

In the 49er class and four others, including the laser radial, only two National Olympic Committees from Lima 2019 will qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

PASAF also said World Sailing will use the 2019 Pan American Games as a regional Games qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men's single-handed laser and women's single-handed laser radial.

In the men's two-person 49er, women's two-person 49er and mixed two person Nacra 17, the Pan American Games will be used as a continental country qualifier.

Lima 2019 will run in Peru's capital between July 26 and August 11.