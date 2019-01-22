Preparations for the Baku 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival have been assessed by European Olympic Committees (EOC) officials.

A two-day EOC Coordination Commission visit to Azerbaijan's capital city took place, led by Serbia's Djordje Visacki.

Organisers explained progress in all operational areas, including the sports programme, venues, results, transport, timing and scoring, registration and accreditation.

Baku 2019 chief of staff Nikki Efendi provided an overview of their operations in advance of the Games.

The official, who is also the international affairs advisor to the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sport, stated that the meeting was productive.

"It was a very productive meeting, we had the chance to tackle a series of crucial issues from operational planning to transport," Efendi said.

"We were very happy to ask the EOC a lot of questions and to receive positive feedback.

"After the successful inaugural edition of the European Games in 2015, we look forward to meeting again the 50 NOCs of Europe."

Organisers said there will be 12 competition venues for 10 sports, while the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be held in the Crystal Hall.

Baku 2019 also explained their educational and cultural projects for the Games.

EYOF Baku Chief of Staff Nikki Efendi pleased with constructive discussions with EOC Coordination Commission this week in 🇦🇿@NOCAzerbaijan Dates: 21-27 July, 2019 💥🥇🥈🥉💥

This will include an Olympic Culture and Education Programme, which is aimed at promoting Olympic values and raising awareness about the European Youth Olympic Festival.

An EOC Young Athlete Ambassador Programme aimed at encouraging participating athletes to interact with their peers, and a New Leaders Sport Leadership Programme, were also highlighted.

A doping prevention monitoring programme called "Giving Young Athletes a Voice" will also take place.

The programme is an International Olympic Committee initiative that is aimed at raising athletes' awareness about doping in sport and focusing on how they deal with pressure over their careers.

Around 3,600 athletes and team officials are expected to take part in the European Youth Olympic Festival.

The event will take place from July 21 to 27.

The accreditation launch date for National Olympic Committees has been moved from January 22 to March 1.

A Chef de Mission seminar is scheduled for May 5 to 7.