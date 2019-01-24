More than 200,000 people have applied to be volunteers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been revealed today.

Last month, after the first deadline passed, it was announced that 186,101 people had applied but at that point people with visual impairments were still able to put themselves forward.

That deadline lapsed last Friday (January 18), with Tokyo 2020 announcing the overall figure had risen to 204,680.

They have therefore well exceeded their original target, which was reportedly 80,000.

The number includes both Japanese and foreign applicants, as well as those with a visual impairment.

"Tokyo 2020 commenced accepting applications for the Games Volunteer Programme on 26 September 2018," organisers said.

"The total number of applicants rose sharply just prior to last month's deadline following a flood of last-minute applications, with the final number including applications from those with a visual impairment whose deadline was extended to 18 January."

A total of the 36 percent of the applications to be volunteers for Tokyo 2020 have come from non-Japanese people ©Getty Images

The age of applicants reportedly ranges from teenagers to those in their 80s.

A total of 64 percent are female, while the same percentage are Japanese.

"A significant number of young people have applied, and the relatively large number of non-Japanese applicants highlights the strong level of global interest in the Tokyo 2020 Games," Tokyo 2020 said.

Interviews and "orientation sessions" for applicants living in Japan are scheduled to begin next month, with general training set to follow in October.

Orientation for overseas applicants will be held via video call between March and July, with training to follow from June 2020.

The Olympic Games are due to begin on July 24 next year, while the Paralympics are scheduled to get underway on August 25.