Lesotho's Minister of Gender and Youth, Sports and Recreation, Mahali Phamotse, officially opened the country's third Advanced Sports Management Course (AMSC).

The aim of the AMSC is to teach sport administrators how to bring about positive change in sport organisations.

It consists of six modules, including organising an Olympic sport organisation and organising a major sport event, with the course featuring practical case studies and projects as well as academic material.

Twenty participants have been selected to take part in the course which will last for eight months from January to August.

Phamotse officially opened the course, the third to take place in Lesotho.

In her speech, she encouraged the participants and told them that the success of sport in Lesotho was in their hands.

President of the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission, Khiba Mohoanyane, and President of the Lesotho National Olympic Committee, Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo, also gave their good wishes to the new participants.