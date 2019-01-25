Agreements have been reached for over 100 countries to broadcast coverage of the 2019 European Games in Minsk, according to the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

International Sports Broadcasting (ISB) are acting at the host broadcaster for the second edition of the Games.

The ISB have informed the EOC they have reached agreements in more than 106 territories for the Games, claiming many are top broadcasters in Europe.

Sub-Saharan Africa and New Zealand are among the territories and countries outside Europe where agreements have been reached.

ISB are claiming the agreements could result in a reach of more than 500 million potential viewers for the Games.

The host broadcaster is set to provide live coverage of the Games, as well as a daily highlights package.

They will also show the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The extent of the coverage which will be shown by the rights holding broadcasters has not been disclosed.

Janez Kocijančič, EOC President, hailed the "excellent news" at the EOC Executive Committee meeting attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Lausanne today.

"This is excellent news not only for the success and longevity of the European Games, but especially for the athletes, who deserve to have the biggest possible viewership while competing at Europe’s premier multi-sport event," said Kocijančič.

"We look forward to welcoming the world to Minsk this summer, be it in person or via our strong network of broadcasters."



In November, EOC Coordination Commission chair Spyros Capralos claimed more work needed to be done to boost promotion across Europe and beyond.

He mentioned the European Championships - a separate event held in Glasgow and Berlin last year which grouped together existing continental competitions in seven sports.

Capralos warned the many broadcasters confused the European Games with the European Championships.

He had also revealed there were special difficulties in Scandinavian countries over broadcast coverage.

The ISB, who have served as the host broadcaster for seven Olympic and six Paralympic Games, remain hopeful of securing further deals prior to the Games.

"We are very pleased with the agreements reached so far and expect to announce a number of other key deals soon," Manolo Romero, the founder of ISB, said.

"Our ultimate target is more than 120 rights holding broadcasters and we are confident that we will achieve it."

The second edition of the European Games is due to take place in the Belarusian capital from June 21 to 30.

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete in 15 sports at the Games, with the qualification opportunities available for the Tokyo 2020 in nine sports.

The Games will act at the official European Championships for four sports.

The first edition of the Games took place in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku in 2015.