Spain's Javier Fernandez has retired having won his seventh consecutive International Skating Union (ISU) European Figure Skating Championship title.

Fernandez planned to retire following the conclusion of the European Championships at the Minsk Arena, managing to do so with a gold medal in the men's event.

He achieved his seventh consecutive European title after scoring 179.75 in the men's free skating event to take first place with a total of 271.59 points.

"I feel amazing," he said.

"I knew that was going to be my last skate, although I don’t know about professional skating after this, but I’m super proud to have been able to skate like that today."

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won the ice dance event at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk for their fifth consecutive title ©ISU

Russia's Alexander Samarin totaled 269.84 points to take the silver medal, while Matteo Rizzo came third with 247.08 points, winning Italy's first European medal in the men's competition for 10 years.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won their fifth consecutive European title in the ice dance event, with a total score of 217.98 points.

The Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took home the silver medal after scoring 206.41 points, while Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri claimed bronze with 199.84.

Today's action concluded the European Championships.