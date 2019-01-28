insidethegames has topped a list of media most followed by Olympic Sports Federations on Twitter for the third year in a row.

A total of 50 organisations - including Olympic International Federations (IFs) and other bodies, such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), followed the insidethegames Twitter account.

This compares to 45 for Around the Rings, 38 for NBC Olympics and 32 for Sportcal.

insidethegames also finished at the top of the 2016 and 2017 rankings.

"This shows that yet again insidethegames is the must-read resource for the most important people and organisations in the Olympic Movement," said insidethegames managing director Sarah Bowron.

The table forms part of a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe entitled "Olympic Sports Social Media Ranking".

FIFA topped the list of the most-followed IFs on Twitter, with more than 21 million followers.

The IOC's Olympics account was declared the most engaged Olympic Federation on Twitter, with the Badminton World Federation the most "active" governing body on the platform.

International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe was named as the most followed IF sports official on Twitter, with more than 120,000.

On Facebook, the Olympics account was named as the "most engaged" and the International Basketball Federation as the "most active".

The Olympics account has the most likes with more than 19 million, while World Rugby was declared as the most engaged IF on picture-sharing platform Instagram.

Click hereto read the full study.