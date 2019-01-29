The European Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (EBFF) hosted successful Executive Committee meetings in Madrid where key issues were discussed over four days.

Rafael Santonja, the President of both the EBFF and the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB), chaired proceedings at the Torre de Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Topics on the agenda included the development of the sports and "new steps" which will be presented to the next EBFF Annual Congress.

This will take place in Santa Susanna in Spain in May, alongside the 2019 EBFF/IFBB European Championships.

Rafael Santonja, second left, was honoured by the Spanish governing body ©EFBB

Guidelines for fitness and bodybuilding were also discussed at the meetings, as well as education, competition promotion, mass media and communications.

New Executive Committee members to take part following EBFF elections last year included Romania's Gabriel Toncean, Malta's Ralph DeCelis, Croatia's Damir Siser and Estonia's Ott Kiivikas.

A gala dinner hosted by Santonja and his wife closed proceedings.

The President also attended the Spanish Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Congress where he received an honour from national head Jose Ramos.