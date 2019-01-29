Polish Olympian Bartosz Kizierowski has rejected an offer to become the head coach of Malaysia's national swimming team because of the country's stance on Israeli athletes.

Kizierowski confirmed he had turned down the role after Malaysia banned Israel from competing at this year's World Para Swimming World Championships.

In a post on Facebook dated January 24, the 41-year-old double European champion and World Championships medallist said he had received a "very attractive coaching position" but declined as a result of "recent statements made by Malaysian politicians regarding the refusal of visa for athletes".

"There is no place for that in sport," Kizierowski added.

The refusal from the Malaysian Government to grant visas to competitors from Israel prompted the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to strip the Southeast Asian country of the event, which was due to be held in Kuching from July 29 to August 4.

The former Polish swimmer turned down the role because of the country's ban on Israeli athletes ©Getty Images

Malaysian officials, including Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, reacted with defiance to the decision from the IPC.

"If hosting an international sporting event is more important than standing up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters who get murdered, maimed and tortured by the Netanyahu regime, that means Malaysia has truly lost its moral compass," added Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq.

Mohamad had previously claimed there was "no place for Israeli athletes" at the competition.

Israel said the ban was "shameful" and accused Mohamad of "rabid anti-antisemitism".

In a statement confirming the decision to strip Malaysia of the event, the IPC said it was still hopeful the Championships will be staged on the same dates.

The IPC have asked potential new hosts to express their interest by February 11.