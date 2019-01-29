The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) carried out a two-day technical visit to Las Vegas to assess preparations for this year's Youth World Championships.

Mátyás Lencsér, the IWF's competition manager, led the delegation in the American entertainment capital alongside operations manager Angelique Mottet.

Hosts USA Weightlifting were represented by chief executive Phil Andrews, competitions manager Pedro Meloni and technical operations manager Eduardo Villanova.

The group visited competition venue the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which will also serve as the athletes' accommodation.

The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will host the Youth World Championships as well as key meetings ©IWF

The venue will also hold crunch IWF Executive Board meetings on March 5 and 6 and its Congress on March 7.

These will be hugely important for the IWF with a black cloud hanging over this year's planned Senior World Championships in Pattaya in Thailand.

The event could be stripped from the Asian nation as six Thai lifters failed drug tests at last year's World Championships in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

Weightlifting's place at the Paris 2024 Olympics is currently only provisional as the International Olympic Committee monitors the sport's doping problem.

The Youth World Championships will be held from March 8 to 15.