Two new resources aimed at raising awareness of privacy and information security have been launched by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The training programmes have been made available by WADA on its anti-doping e-learning platform.

It is claimed the resources will help anti-doping administrators train athletes, staff and other stakeholders about issues of cyber-security.

A 10-minute video-based course entitled "Information Security Awareness for Everyone" has been launched alongside a privacy protection module in the kickstart reference tool on the platform.

According to WADA, the video course is designed to help athletes, coaches, anti-doping administrators and other stakeholders identify common security threats and protect themselves against them.

The Information Security Awareness for Everyone programme is among the two new educational resources ©WADA

WADA has attempted to strengthen its measures in this area after its servers were subjected to a series of cyber-attacks.

WADA confirmed an attack from Russian hacking group Fancy Bears in September 2016, which led to the publication of several athletes' confidential medical data.

Last year, Swiss prosecutors launched an investigation into whether two Russian agents tried to hack WADA's office in Lausanne.

The privacy protection module of the programme is based on new guidelines published by WADA in December.

It features step-by-step processes to help administrators implement the revised standards for the protection of privacy and personal information.

