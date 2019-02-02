Ireland's Roy Baker has been elected to succeed the late Borislav Pelević as President of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO).

Baker was chosen to replace Pelević, who died suddenly in October, at an Extraordinary General Assembly in Milan today.

The vice-president and head of WAKO Europe emerged victorious from a three-way contest with fellow vice-president Nasser Nassiri and Kickboxing Federation of Ukraine President Olga Pavlenko.

The WAKO has not revealed the exact breakdown of voting in the election.

Baker, also the President of Kickboxing Ireland, thanked the members for placing their trust in him.

"I promise I will do everything in my power to help the athletes, coaches, continents and National Federations," Baker said in his speech.

"Kickboxing has made me the person I am.

"Individual commitment to a group effort is what will make WAKO work and a team is what will make WAKO work."





Baker added: "I will rely on the WAKO board, the administration and the national federations over the coming months to come together and move forward.

"I don’t have all the results and I don’t have all the answers.

"But with the right team our sport will grow, our sport will prosper and our lives will be better."

Pelević had been WAKO President since 2015, having previously served as a Board member at the organisation.

He was also the founder and President of the Serbian Kickboxing Federation.

Francesca Falsoni had served as interim President following Pelević's death.

In November, WAKO was granted provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a period of three years.

It is now able to receive funding from the IOC and can apply for grants to help fund its development programmes.