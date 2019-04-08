The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has appointed Martin Toomey as its Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Toomey’s was one of four Chef de Mission appointments made by the NZOC as the organisation builds towards the upcoming Games.

Winter Games NZ chief executive Toomey will be tasked with overseeing the campaign and developing a team environment which will aid athletes' performances at Beijing 2022.

“It’s been brilliant to watch the success of New Zealand’s Winter Olympians following Pyeongchang 2018 and I’m looking forward to leading a group of dedicated athletes to Beijing in 2022,” Toomey said.

“The NZOC has a proud tradition of creating inspiring team environments at Olympic Games and I look forward to leading a team that furthers that legacy in Beijing.”

Former New Zealand international footballer Kristy Hill will serve as the country’s Chef de Mission for the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games in June.

The Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympian will lead a team of around 90 athletes to the Games, with representation likely in athletics, beach volleyball, football, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting.

Hill previously helped to provide athlete support at two editions of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Barbara Kendall, former IOC Athletes Commission member and three-time Olympic sailing medallist, has been selected as Chef de Mission for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego.

Kendall reprises the role she held at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year.

Barbara Kendall, left, will lead New Zealand's delegation at the ANOC World Beach Games ©Getty Images

The first edition of the World Beach Games is scheduled to take place at the Mission Beach venue between October 10 and 14.

“I’m thrilled to again get the opportunity to lead elite New Zealand athletes and to create an environment which will help them perform against some of the best competitors in the world," said Kendall.

“We’re expecting a small team for the Beach Games but we’ll be giving it our all and making New Zealand proud.”

Former Alpine skier Jesse Teat will lead New Zealand’s team at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

Teat, who competed at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics, reprises the role he held at the last Winter Youth Olympics in Lillehammer.

The appointments were made following an application and interview process which included representatives of their Athlete Commission, NZOC stated.