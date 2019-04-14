United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) has discussed preparations for the seventh School Olympics programme.

The programme is aimed at identifying talented young athletes.

Organisers say competitions will begin at the end of April, with the UAE NOC also launching sports excellence events.

The events, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, will be held at training centres across the country.

Mohammed bin Darwish, UAE NOC executive director, said that the events could lead to young athletes representing the nation at international competitions.

The UAE NOC are set to host the seventh edition of their School Olympics project ©UAE NOC

“Several workshops and courses were held for coaches and their assistants accredited by sports federations for taking part in the School Olympics," he said.

“Weekly training sessions for outstanding students continued at centres every three days.

“The final competitions of School Olympics will be preceded by preliminary competitions and friendly meetings between training centres and teams of the Ministry in several local events.

“HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE NOC and chairman of the supreme committee for the School Olympics, directed to provide all resources for the success of the programme which has now reached its seventh year.

“Our sons and daughters are expected to participate in a series school sports events abroad upon the end of the competitions of the School Olympics.

“Such events include World Athletics School Championship, World Championship School for Self-Defence, in addition to some training camps for excellent students.”

Bin Darwish was joined at the latest planning meeting by Talal Al Shenqeeti, UAE NOC acting secretary general of the NOC.

Saleh bin Ashour, assistant secretary general for technical and sports affairs, was also present along with Ahmed Al-Tayeb, a UAE NOC director.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Sharjah Sports Council, Dubai Sports Council and General Authority for Sport also attended.