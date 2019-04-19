Benguet is set to welcome around 1,500 athletes when the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) holds the inaugural Pilipinas Para Games next month.

As reported by SunStar Baguio, the event is due to take place from May 9 to 11 and will see 13 municipalities in Benguet compete in athletics, badminton, chess, goalball, powerlifting, table tennis and volleyball.

Archery and wheelchair basketball will also be contested as demonstration sports.

The Pilipinas Para Games serve as a successor to the 2018 Differently-Abled Sports for Life (DAS4Life) programme.

"From last year’s DAS4Life programme that was city-wide, this year’s Pilipinas Para Games will have a country-wide scope that will reach more talents and promising Para athletes across the country," PSC Oversight Commissioner for Para-athletes Arnold Agustin told SunStar Baguio.

"We have added more sports events in the programme to encourage and cater more Para athletes."

Last month, a coordination meeting was held between the PSC and the Government in preparation for the Games.

The event will be held in partnership with the Philippine Paralympic Committee.