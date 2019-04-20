World champion Juan Diego Garcia López delighted the home crowd by winning the men's up to 75 kilogram K44 final at the Mexico Para-Taekwondo Open Championships.

López defeated Spain's Gabriel Amado Garagarza 4-0 to take his first title in Mexico City.

He had secured his country's first Para-taekwondo global crown in February.

There were further celebrations among the home fans when two-time Parapan American champion Claudia Romero convincingly beat the United States' Sophie Gimeno 17-6 in the women's up to 49kg K44.

Three gold medals went to Russian fighters, with Zainutdin Ataev triumphing against compatriot Aliskhab Ramazanov in the men's over 75kg K44 battle.

Team-mates Ayshat Ramazanova and Askhat Akmatov added to Ataev's gold with victories in the women’s up to 58kg K44 and men’s up to 61kg K44 events, respectively.

Brazil’s new world champion Debora Menezes won her second tournament this year, edging past France’s Laura Schiel in the women’s over 58kg K44 final.

World number one Bopha Kong of France claimed his ninth consecutive tournament win, but had to work hard to defeat Israel’s Asaf Yasur 24-22 in the men’s up to 61kg K43 final.

The next Para-taekwondo tournament will be the Pan American Open on 16 June, to be held in Portland in the United States.