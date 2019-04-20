Team Ireland and Circle K have signed a two-year agreement which will see Ireland's largest forecourt retailer become the official fuel and convenience partner to the nation's Olympic team.

The partnership, which starts immediately, will see Circle K assist elite athletes in their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan and canoeing world bronze medallist Jenny Egan joined Circle K managing director Niall Anderton and Olympic Federation of Ireland chief executive Peter Sherrard to reveal the partnership.

The announcement took place at the National Sports Campus in Dublin.

“Niall and his team at Circle K locations all over the country are making a big statement through the support they are committing to Team Ireland as we prepare for Tokyo 2020, starting with this year’s European Games and European Youth Olympic Festival," said Sherrard,

"Our athletes work extremely hard to represent us on the world stage so the support of a partner like Circle K means a lot at this decisive time.”

Circle K has 420 service stations across Ireland, with its support of Team Ireland set to be visible both in-store and on the forecourt.

“Circle K is at the heart of communities across the country and we recognise the important role played by Team Ireland’s athletes within those communities as role models and ambassadors," Anderton said.

"We are therefore proud to be a part of each individual athlete’s journey and the collective ambition of Team Ireland ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games.

“Ireland constantly shows its commitment to its sportspeople across various disciplines and I have no doubt that with the support of a nation, the Tokyo 2020 games will be the making of many heroes.”

“We look forward to working with our partners in the Olympic Federation of Ireland and to fuelling Team Ireland’s athletes through qualifications and beyond.”