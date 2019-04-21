Ho Chi Minh City is set to host the International Military Sports Council (CISM) General Assembly and Congress.

The event in the Vietnamese city will welcome delegates for the CISM event due to begin tomorrow.

Thisr 74th General Assembly and Congress is due to take place until April 30.

CISM President Hervé Piccirillo will open and lead proceedings at the meeting.

The week is expected to see presentations from CISM members nations and commissions, along with its Sports Committees.

Preparations for the seventh edition of the CISM World Summer Games are likely to feature heavily during the Congress.

Top brass from the International Military Sports Council will lead discussions at the governing body's 74th General Assembly and Congress in Ho Chi Minh City ©CISM

The event is set to take place in the Chinese city Wuhan from October 18 to 27.

It comes four years after the previous edition of the event at Mungyeong in South Korea.

Preparations for next year’s World Cadet Games in Saint Petersburg would also be among the topics of discussions.

The CISM are responsible for the organisation of various sporting events for the armed forces

The organisation are responsible for staging over 20 Military World Championships for approximately 30 different sports, continental and regional competitions.

CISM also invests in sport for peace activities and solidarity is one of our main initiatives.