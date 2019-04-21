Triple Olympic medallist Perrine Pelen has been appointed general mamanger of the 2023 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel, it has been announced.

The 58-year-old was chosen, it is claimed, because of her significant experience in the organisation of international sporting events, as well as an excellent knowledge of the national and international governing bodies, local authorities directly involved in the organisation of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, and tourism promotion agencies of the territory.

Courchevel-Méribel was awarded the Championships by the FIS Council at its meeting Costa Navarino in Greece in May last year.

Perrine Pelen has gathered vast experience in the organisation of major international events in the last 30 years ©Getty Images

In her capacity as head of marketing at Savoie Mont-Blanc Tourism for the past 30 years, Pelen was involved with many aspects of the last FIS Alpine World Ski Championships held in France at Val d’Isère in 2009.

Pelen is due to take up her position leading Courchevel-Méribel 2023 in the summer of 2019.

Pelen won a gold medal in the slalom at the 1985 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Bormio in Italy.

She also won a silver medal in the combined at the 1982 FIS Alpine World Championships in Schladming in Austria.

Pelen won an Olympic silver medal in the slalom at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, also claiming a bronze in the giant slalom, the same position she had finished in at the previous Games in Lake Placid.

Perrine Pelen won three Olympic medals during her career, including a silver and bronze at Sarajevo in 1984 ©Getty Images

The men's races during the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are set to take place in Courchevel and the ladies races, as well as the individual and team parallel competitions, will be staged in Méribel.

"I am very honoured by the trust that the French Ski Federation and the Courchevel and Méribel resorts have placed in me," Pelen said.

"I feel very proud to lead the Organising Committee for the biggest event in French skiing in the next 15 years.

"I am aware of the great responsibility this position brings but I am delighted to be able to put my skills and all my energy at the service of this tremendous human and sporting adventure.

"This is a unique opportunity for me to give back to French skiing."