China’s Hou Zhihui clinched gold in the women’s 49 kilogram competition at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo.

The home favourite had earned the silver medal at last year’s World Championships in Turkmenistan, seeing her emerge as one of the favourites.

She topped the snatch standings with a lift of 92 kilograms at the Ningbo Youngor Gymnasium, with her team-mate Zhang Rong second on 88kg.

Hou ensured the overall victory by achieving a lift of 116kg in the clean and jerk event.

She was two kilograms ahead of North Korea’s Ri Song-gum, the reigning Asian Games champion, who managed 114kg.

The combined total of 208kg saw Hou crowned as the overall winner, with Ri placing second on 200kg.

The podium was rounded off by Zhang, who took the bronze medal with a total of 199kg.

Vietnam’s Vương Thị Huyền triumphed in the women’s 45kg competition after topping the standings in both the snatch and in the clean and jerk.

She achieved a snatch lift of 76kg, with India’s Jhilli Dalabehera ending second with five kilograms less.

Just one kilogram separated the duo in the clean and jerk, with Huyền again having the advantage by lifting 92kg.

Her overall total of 168kg was enough for the gold medal, with Dalabehera forced to settle for second place on 162kg.

The Philippines’ Mary Flor Diaz earned the bronze medal by ending on 158kg.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow in the Chinese city.