Top singles seeds Fan Zhendong and Ding Ning reached the main draw of the mixed doubles event on the first day of the International Table Tennis Federation World Championships in Budapest.

Fan and Ding were in ominous form as they dispatched America's Nikhil Kumar and Lily Zhang 11-5, 11-8, 11-3 to begin their campaign in style at Hungexpo.

The Chinese duo are hoping to secure the only title which eluded the country at the 2017 World Championships in Sweden.

Both are tipped for glory in the singles tournaments and the two players will start their bid for individual glory in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday (April 23).

"This was our first match here," said Ding.

"For both pairs, more or less, we were getting used to the court and to be better prepared for the future matches.

"We had training together with the United States team on the first day but when we were in the match, we both were focused on ourselves and had our own tactical preparation."

Csaba Andras was among the winners for the host nation on the opening day of action, which featured preliminary round matches.

Andras beat Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman 13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-6 to give him hope of reaching the main draw of the men's singles event.

Latvia’s Sabina Musgrove, Vietnam’s Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh and Macao’s Kuok I-Cheng needed the full seven games to win their respective women's singles matches.

Musgrove eventually overcame Trinidad and Tobago’s Catherine Spicer 5-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, while Nguyen defeated Anna Hursey of Wales 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 7-11, 11-4.

Kuok was also made to work hard for her victory as she defeated Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7.