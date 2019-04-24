The Association of Tennis Professionals is to review the position on its board of former player Justin Gimelstob, who was convicted on Monday of battery with serious bodily injury to the victim in what a judge called a “violent, unprovoked attack in public in front of children”.

Gimelstob, a two-times Grand Slam mixed doubles champion with Venus Williams, agreed to plead no contest to a felony battery charge and a judge used his discretion to reduce the offence to a misdemeanour.

The 41-year-old, who works as a TV broadcaster for Tennis Channel, received three years’ probation and 60 days of community labour.

He must also complete 52 weeks of anger management classes.

In a statement today, the ATP said of Gimelstob’s status: “The decision was taken to let the judicial process run its course before any judgment was made on his future.

Justin Gimelstob during his playing days, in action at the 2007 US Open ©Getty Images

“So with that process complete, this is now subject for review by the Board and/or Player Council.”

Gimelstob, one of three player representatives on the ATP board, has also been mentioned as a possible successor to ATP President Chris Kermode, whose contract was not extended after a vote by the board in March.

The ATP Board did not remove him when it had an opportunity to do so in December.

The New York Times said today: “Gimelstob is up for re-election on May 14 in Rome, and his fate is in the hands of 10 players, including top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the player council President, its vice-president, Kevin Anderson and two American players, [John] Isner and Sam Querrey.

“Opposing candidates have until April 30 to come forward.”

Anderson was quoted last week as saying: “It’s a tricky and nuanced situation.

“He definitely has the expertise, the experience and the passion.

“No one can match that.

“He’s been very effective, fights for the players and has their best interests at heart.

“But as he would admit, the way he does so can be polarising.”

South Africa's ATP vice-president, Kevin Anderson, says the situation with Gimelstob is "tricky and nuanced" ©Getty Images

Gimelstob was accused of attacking Randall Kaplan, a long-time friend of his former wife.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Kaplan, a venture capitalist, had been walking with his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter in West Los Angeles on Halloween night when the attack occurred.

Addressing the court on Monday, Kaplan said he had not seen his attacker coming and that he feared for his life as he endured blows to his head and upper body.

“During that time, I was punched at least 50 times but when you count it – 1... 2… 3... the actual number was likely over 100,” he said.

“I realised that people had finally stepped in to pull my attacker off me, who was still saying, ‘I’m going to… kill you’ while he pointed at me with eyes of a crazed lunatic,” Kaplan said, adding that his family lives in fear of Gimelstob.

His wife, Madison Kaplan, said: “Thankfully, my husband survived, but our unborn child did not.

“My doctors said everything had looked perfect with the pregnancy before the attack.

“The only reason they could see causing the miscarriage was the stress from the attack.

“Justin might not have gotten his wish in killing Randy, but he did kill a tiny, innocent, little baby girl.

“It was the scariest thing I have ever seen.

“What type of person does this in front of children?”

Gimelstob maintained that this was not the first time the two had scuffled and that he did not attack Kaplan from behind as he was accused of doing.

He said he had reacted after Kaplan made derogatory remarks about Gimelstob’s father less than 48 hours after his funeral.

Kaplan denied making such comments and the judge in Monday’s hearing called the attack “unprovoked.”

Kaplan said Gimelstob had threatened him months before the attack for being friendly with Gimelstob’s estranged wife.

Cary Gimelstob in 2016 obtained a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-husband, alleging that he “physically assaulted, harassed, verbally attacked and stole” from her in front of their child.

He denied her allegations.