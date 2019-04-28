Shooter Tim Kneale has been named the 2018 Isle of Man sportsman of the year after his success at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

He won a silver in the double trap in the Gold Coast - the Isle of Man's only medal at the Games.

"A massive thank you to all those who have supported and sponsored me over the years, without the support coming from the island it wouldn't have been possible," Kneale said on Twitter.

The award came as Manx athletes were honoured for their achievements over the last 12 months in a packed Villa Marina.

Charlotte Atkinson, who only narrowly missed out on a medal success in Australia herself, picked up the sportswoman of the year accolade for the third consecutive year.

Leonie Cooil, right, the Isle of Man's Chef de Mission at Gold Coast 2018, was posthumously awarded the lifetime achievement award having passed away last October ©Twitter

The swimmer was a fraction of a second away from a top three finish in both the 100 and 200 metres butterfly events after becoming the first Manx swimmer for 48 years to reach an individual final.

Rugby player Bevan Rodd and cyclist Amelia Sharpe won the under-21 sportsman and woman of the year honours respectively, whilst cyclist Sam Brand scooped the Isle of Man sports ambassador award

The ceremony’s other winners included the Island’s senior netball team - who contested their first ever international tournament in 2018 - as they received the team of the year award.

Despite a night of celebration, there were also emotional scenes as Leonie Cooil, Chef de Mission of Team Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games, who passed away last October, was posthumously awarded the lifetime achievement award.