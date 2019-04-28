Norway's world and Olympic Nordic combined medallist Jan Schmid has called time on his career at the age of 35.

Schmid – who began his Nordic Combined World Cup career in 2001 for Switzerland and represented them at the 2006 Winter Olympics before changing his nationality to Norwegian – has started a total of 269 World Cup events, claiming five wins and reaching the podium on 23 occasions.

He also took part in seven International Ski Federation Nordic World Ski Championships, earning his first Nordic combined medal in Liberec in 2009 and his last earlier this year in Seefeld, where he took silver in the individual large hill and team sprint and gold in the normal hill team event.

Schmid was born in Norway, speaks Norwegian and has lived in the city of Trondheim all of his life.

But until 2006, he only had a Swiss passport due to the fact that his parents are Swiss citizens.

Jan Schmid rounded off an illustrious Nordic Combined career with team sprint gold for Norway at this year's World Ski Championships in Seefeld ©Getty Images

Schmid’s World Championship gold in Seefeld followed his most successful season in 2017/18, when he finished second in the overall World Cup standings.

“I am beginning to be old and have been with the team for a long time,” he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“This winter I had a World Championship like never before but the next year is without a championships and I am too old to fight for the yellow bib.

"It is great to be able to quit before I have to.

“I have the opportunity to leave on my own terms and with a great feeling.

"I have always said I wanted to end my career before I turned 30.

“But with this team that I was a part of, it’s difficult to leave.

“You are travelling with good friends.

“I have been the grandfather of the team in the last few years but you are feeling younger as young athletes come into the team who give you a boost.”

Schmid is now looking into a possible career in sports science.