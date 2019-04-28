Shingo Kunieda claimed a record ninth International Tennis Federation (ITF) Japan Open title with victory over Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the men's singles final in Iizuka.

The double Paralympic singles gold medallist beat Houdet 7-6, 7-5 at Kenei Chikuhoryokuchi Tennis Centre to clinch his fourth major triumph of the year.

The result moved Kunieda into the outright lead on the list of Japan Open winners as he overtook former world number one David Hall, who won the event eight times.

It also saw the 35-year-old regain the Japan Open crown for the first time since 2015.

Diede de Groot of the Netherlands beat Yui Kamiji in the women's singles final to prevent a Japanese sweep ©Getty Images

Japan were denied a sweep of the men's and women's singles events at their home tournament as world number one Diede de Groot of the Netherlands overcame Yui Kamiji.

De Groot, the top seed, ousted the Japanese player 6-3, 7-6 in the women's final to became the first Dutchwoman to clinch the title in Iizuka since Jske Griffioen achieved the feat in 2011.

The next ITF Super Series event is due to be held in France from June 11 to 16.