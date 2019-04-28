Home favourites Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori and Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan won the respective men’s and women’s singles titles as action concluded today at the All-African Badminton Championships in Port Harcourt in Nigeria.
Second seed Opeyori beat compatriot Godwin Olofua 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men’s final at Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre.
He had earlier defeated another Nigerian, Clement Krobakpo, 21-10, 21-8 in the semi-finals.
Olofua overcame defending champion and top seed Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius 13-21, 21-14, 21-19 in the other last-four encounter.
Women's third seed Adesokan, meanwhile, beat holder Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius 21-12, 21-13 in their final.
It followed a 22-20, 21-19 victory over fellow countrywoman Zainab Damilola Alabi in the penultimate round.
The other semi-final clash saw top seed Foo Kune defeat Egypt’s Doha Hany 21-16, 21-13.
Action in Port Harcourt had been spread across three days.