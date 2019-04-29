Mongolian Judo Association President Battulga Khaltmaa has attended a joint China-Mongolia training camp during a visit to Beijing.

It was one of the activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia.

Thirty Mongolian athletes participated in the training camp, along with the Chinese national team at the National Olympic Sports Center.

They are using it as part of preparations for the 2019 World Judo Championships, due to be held in Tokyo from August 25 to 31.

Battulga, who has also served as President of Mongolia since July 2017, was accompanied at the camp by the Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, Gou Zhongwen, and Chinese Judo Association head Xian Dongmei.

He watched the joint training and friendly matches between the athletes of China and Mongolia and had what the International Judo Federation (IJF) described as a "cordial communication" with them.

Battulga encouraged the athletes of the two countries to have active exchanges, learn from each other to jointly improve their competitive level and skills, and further promote bilateral friendship through sports exchanges .

He also watched a judo demonstration performed by young children.

The main purpose of Battulga Khaltmaa's visit to Beijing was to hold talks with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People ©IJF

Passionate about sport, Battulga is regularly present during major IJF events.

The main purpose of his visit to Beijing was to hold talks with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

The pair met during the second edition of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Xi pointed out that China and Mongolia – connected by mountains and rivers – are "good neighbours, good friends and good partners".

In 2018, the IJF filmed an episode of the Judo for the World series in China.

A year prior to that, Mongolia had featured in a previous episode.