The International Judo Federation (IJF) has introduced a rule which will allow foreign judoka to represent their host country at junior national and international competitions.

It is claimed the rule will give millions of young athletes access to elite-level competition and will help their integration into their host country.

It follows IJF President Marius Vizer's announcement at the 2018 Olympism in Action Forum that he intended to permit immigrants, refuges and expats to participate in national events where they reside.

The IJF runs a number of educational programmes for children such as Judo for Children and Judo in Schools.

It was through these schemes that it was noticed it was not possible for many young judoka to participate in competitions and the rule was subsequently introduced to national federations.

IJF runs a number of educational programmes for children such as Judo for Children and Judo in Schools ©IJF

“Juniors and younger foreign judoka living in a host country can participate in their host country's national juniors and younger championships and thus qualify themselves for IJF or continental union juniors and younger competitions," the rule reads.

In order to represent their host country, the judoka must prove at least a year's residency.

They must also prove the integration of their parents and their integration in a school or university system.

The IJF will then approve their request to compete.