Three-times Olympic cross-country skier Alex Harvey, who retired last month, has received the 2019 John Semmelink memorial award as the Canadian snow sport athlete who best represents his or her country in international sport through “integrity, conduct and ability".

Harvey also won five World Championship medals, including two gold, and reached 32 World Cup podiums – the last of them at the World Cup Finals in Quebec City last month.

His father, Pierre, was named winner of the Semmelink award in 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Describing this illustrious resident of St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, the Canadian Snowsports Association said: “[He is] one of the leaders of Canada’s national ski team over the past decade and one of the leading faces in Canada’s Olympic sport community.

“The 30-year-old has always found time to work with the next generation of skiers, playing an important role in mentoring younger athletes.

“Recognised around the world for demonstrating professionalism and respect for competing under the rules of fair sport, Harvey has been a model for achieving excellence in his athletic and personal life while balancing his pursuit of the international podium with chasing a degree in law.

Alex Harvey of Canada celebrates in the finish area after signing off his career with silver in the men's 15km freestyle pursuit during the FIS Cross Country Ski World Cup Final in Quebec last month ©Getty Images

“Throughout his career, Harvey been one of Canada’s most candid voices, speaking openly about the highs and lows of high-performance sport, and on clean sport.

“His conduct and achievements have garnered respect around the world from fans, commentators and most notably his competitors.

“Putting a fairytale ending to his memorable career, Harvey posted back-to-back silver medals in his final two World Cup races, delighting the home town crowd by rocking the famed Plains of Abraham in Quebec City with an emotional farewell in front of more than 40,000 boisterous Canadian cross-country ski fans.”

The John Semmelink memorial award, considered the most prestigious gong in Canadian snow sports, is named after the man who lost his life in a training accident while competing in Garmisch, Germany.

The award was first presented in 1962.

The athlete representatives of the six Olympic and Paralympic disciplines of the Canadian Snowsports Association may name a candidate for consideration, with a selection committee choosing the winner.

The John Semmelink memorial award will be presented this autumn as part of the induction ceremonies for the Canadian Skiing Hall of Fame.