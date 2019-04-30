The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has called for nominations for members of its standing committees, which are sub-committees of the Executive Board and advise on key aspects of APC business.

The chairpersons of the standing committees are already in place, having been either elected – in the case of the athletes’ committee and women in sport committee – or having been recently appointed by the newly-elected APC Executive Board.

An APC release reads: “All 43 NPCs who are members of the APC are able to nominate suitable candidates for consideration.

“Candidates for the voluntary positions should display expertise and experience in the relevant area and should be based in the Asian region.

“The chairperson for each standing committee will select candidates for the executive board to scrutinise and ratify.

“The call for nominations opened on 18 April and will close on May 16, 2019.

“Selected candidates will serve until 2023.”

The four committees for which nominations are being sought are the legal and ethics committee, the medical and sports science committee, the games and sports development committee and the women in sport committee.

These committees have been in operation for the past four years with the exception of the games and sports development committee which is newly formed following the merger of the previous games liaison and sports and development committees.

APC President Majid Rashed thanked the previous standing committee members for their work supporting the development of the Paralympic Movement in Asia.

Majid Rashed, left, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, has wished good luck to those standing to become a member of one of the APC's standing committees ©Getty Images

“As we look forward to appointing our new standing committee members, I would like to thank the previous members who voluntarily offered their support, expertise and knowledge towards our cause,” he said.

“You all are an important part of our Movement.

“And good luck to the ones who are seeking to work with us.

“I would also like encourage the NPCs to support the process by nominating qualified representatives who can bring a positive change to sports and the Movement in Asia.”

The standing committee's chairpersons in position are: legal and ethics committee, Keng Chuan Ng of Malaysia; medical and sports science committee, Dr. Hasuk Bae of Japan; games and sports development committee, Lesley Fung, Hong Kong; women in sport committee, Nasanbat Oyunbat, Mongolia.

In addition, the APC has an athletes’ committee whose members were elected at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games.

This is chaired by Lee Jeong-min of South Korea.