Canada's Ian Millar – who has competed in a record 10 Olympic Games – has announced his retirement after a career spanning nearly 50 years.

The 72-year old, a two-time winner of the Show Jumping World Cup, was a Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist.

He now plans to focus on coaching young athletes and horses, as reported by CBC.

"Representing Canada many times over my career has been my greatest honour," Millar said.

"Over the past few years, I have found myself more and more drawn toward working with young horses and riders, and I am excited to expand my coaching to share my knowledge and passion with the next generation."

Ian Millar made history after competing at the London 2012 Olympic Games, becoming the only athlete to participate in 10 ©Getty Images

Nicknamed "Captain Canada", Millar first competed in the Olympics at Munich 1972, featuring at every Summer Games since then until London 2012.

Millar has also accumulated 10 Pan American medals, including four gold.

His most recent accolade was gold in the team event at the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games.

Millar's legacy will continue through his son, Jonathon Millar, who also competes internationally for Canada.