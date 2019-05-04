The French National Research Agency (ANR) has called for the science and sport communities to register their interest in contributing to a programme designed to improve the performance of home athletes at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The priority research programme (RPP) was launched by the French Government in April.

It aims to create projects which the Government hopes will contribute to French success at their home Olympic Games in five years' time.

"By taking into account the real needs of athletes and their coaches, research must allow us to generate concrete projects that will benefit the performance of our athletes," Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu said.

The ANR has set a deadline of June 20 for companies to express an interest.

Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu said the programme will benefit French athletes ©Getty Images

A first phase of calls for projects is then due to take place between August and October.

The programme comprises nine separate major themes, including mental preparation for athletes and the prevention and treatment of injuries.

Putting artificial intelligence and data processing at the service of athletic performance is among the other strands of the scheme, along with ideas focused on Paralympic athletes.

According to the French Government, up to €20 million (£17 million/$22 million) will be invested into the RPP, led by the National Centre for Scientific Research.