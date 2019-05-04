Canada enjoyed a profitable opening day at the International Swimming Federation Artistic Swimming World Series in Beijing as Jacqueline Simoneau topped the solo technical and then accompanied Claudia Holzner to victory in the duet technical routine.

Simoneau won with 88.3898 points, with Oleksandra Burdova of Ukraine taking silver in 84.0224 and Halle Pratt of Canada placing third.

With Holzner, Simoneau won the duet technical with 86.3505 points, beating French sisters Charlotte and Laura Tremble, who totalled 83.7728.

Oleksandra Burdova and Anna Nosova of Ukraine came third in 82.3876.

"We are lucky that we have a Chinese coach who helps us with underwater techniques and one Hungarian coach - Katarzyna Kulesza - who provides additional helpful instructions to us," said Simoneau.

Russian world champions Mayya Gurbanberdieva and Aleksandr Maltsev earned gold in Beijing ©Getty Images

In the mixed duet technical event, Russian world champions Mayya Gurbanberdieva and Aleksandr Maltsev cruised to gold with a total of 88.9296.

They were followed by Atsushi Abe and Yumi Adachi of Japan, who scored 86.3333, and host swimmers Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yayu, third in 80.7156.

China showed power and speed in the team technical routine and won the final in 93.0837.

Canada finished second in 88.0000 and France too bronze in 86.2652.

The event continues tomorrow.