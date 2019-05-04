Germany's Christian Zillekens upstaged a strong field to secure the gold medal in the men's final at the International Modern Pentathlon Union World Cup final in Székesfehérvár.

The 23-year-old, 21st at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finished the competition with a total of 1,492 points.

Zillekens topped the podium just three points ahead of nearest challenger Valentin Prades of France.

Prades, who claimed silver at last year's World Championships, ended on a tally of 1,489 points.

Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy took bronze in front of world champion James Cooke on a score of 1,483 points.

Cooke finished outside of the medals having amassed 1,467, 16 shy of his Egyptian rival.

Huge congratulations to Christian ZILLEKENS who takes gold at the UIPM 2019 Pentathlon World Cup in Székesfehérvár, what a hero!!! 👊💪🥇#WorldCupSzékesfehérvár #Modernpentathlon pic.twitter.com/uXQvfCMlCe — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) May 4, 2019

Olympic champion and top qualifier Alexander Lesun endured a disastrous outing as he languished down in 21st place.

"I cannot believe it," said Zillekens.

"I started the laser run in 4th place and I would have been happy with this place in the end.

“I shot very well and then in the last 100 metres, my finish was good and I gave everything.

"I knew I could get it.

“I saw that Valentin was close behind us, and it was a hard finish, but in the end I had a better finishing speed."

The World Cup concludes with the mixed relay tomorrow.