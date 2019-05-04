Germany's Christian Zillekens upstaged a strong field to secure the gold medal in the men's final ©Getty Images

Germany's Christian Zillekens upstaged a strong field to secure the gold medal in the men's final at the International Modern Pentathlon Union World Cup final in Székesfehérvár.

The 23-year-old, 21st at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finished the competition with a total of 1,492 points.

Zillekens topped the podium just three points ahead of nearest challenger Valentin Prades of France.

Prades, who claimed silver at last year's World Championships, ended on a tally of 1,489 points.

Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy took bronze in front of world champion James Cooke on a score of 1,483 points.

Cooke finished outside of the medals having amassed 1,467, 16 shy of his Egyptian rival.

Olympic champion and top qualifier Alexander Lesun endured a disastrous outing as he languished down in 21st place.

"I cannot believe it," said Zillekens.

"I started the laser run in 4th place and I would have been happy with this place in the end.

“I shot very well and then in the last 100 metres, my finish was good and I gave everything. 

"I knew I could get it.

“I saw that Valentin was close behind us, and it was a hard finish, but in the end I had a better finishing speed."

The World Cup concludes with the mixed relay tomorrow.