World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won outlined how the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) had helped young people in refugee camps at the United Through Sports Closing Ceremony here.

The United Through Sports initiative was established in 2017 by the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS), with the aim of using sport to make a difference to the lives of children all over the world.

The first edition was held at SportAccord in Bangkok, with Gold Coast delivering the second edition.

This year's event was titled United Through Youth.

Choue presented the work of the THF in a keynote speech, with the foundation having been launched at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on the 2015 International Day of Peace.

It aims to teach the sport and stage educational programmes with refugees and displaced people around the world.

THF projects are up and running in countries including Jordan, Turkey, Rwanda, Djibouti, Burundi and Nepal.

Choue claimed the foundation had helped provide happiness and hope to young people in refugee camps around the world.

“Sport is not just about entertainment," Choue said.

"We want to support and empower the powerless.

"Most young children in refugee camps have limited opportunities.

"Through taekwondo and the THF we have given young people structure and access to physical activity which is fun and supports a healthy lifestyle.

“But taekwondo is more than just a sport, it is a philosophy which promotes self-discipline, self-respect but also respect of other people.

"The THF is teaching young refugees the importance of Olympism, world peace and how to live as global citizens."

World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won has called for federations to partner with the THF ©World Taekwondo

He called on further International Federations to partner with the THF, which would enable them to use facilities for their own sports.

Following a call made by Choue at last year's SportAccord, the International Table Tennis Federation, Badminton World Federation and United World Wrestling have partnered with the foundation.

Choue revealed an agreement could soon by signed with the International Judo Federation (IJF).

"We have asked all Olympic International Federations to join us and teach their sports to refugee children," he added.

"We are sharing our facilities with other sports to spread the Olympic spirit.

"That is what we will do for the future to give people hopes and dreams.”

The United Through Sports Closing Ceremony also featured presentations from the International University Sports Federation, Global Association of International Sports Federations and the Special Olympics.