By Nancy Gillen in Manchester
World Taekwondo Championships: Final day of action
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships
- 11 hours ago: Olympic medallist Muhammad withdraws from World Championships
- 10 hours ago: Defending champion Issoufou out of over-87kg
- 8 hours ago: Defending champion Bachmann reaches under-87kg quarter-final
- 8 hours ago: World silver medallist Cho progresses to -87kg quarter-final
- 8 hours ago: Home favourite Cho exits men's over-87kg
- 6 hours ago: Larin secures place in men's under-87kg final
- 6 hours ago: Larin to meet Martins Soares in men's under-87kg
- 6 hours ago: Yaman continues campaign for second world title
- 6 hours ago: Santos to face Yaman in women's under-62kg final
- 5 hours ago: Alba wins to reach over-87kg final
- 5 hours ago: Sansores and Alba to meet in over-87kg final
- 5 hours ago: Afternoon session concludes
- 4 hours ago: Evening session begins
- 4 hours ago: Zhao earns second consecutive men's under-63kg world title
- 4 hours ago: Harnsujin becomes women's under-53kg world champion for first time
- 3 hours ago: Beigi Harchegani retains world title in men's under-80kg
- 3 hours ago: Zhang beats defending champion to take under-67kg title
- 3 hours ago: Larin upgrades 2017 silver to become under-87kg world champion
- 2 hours ago: Yamen wins back women's under-62kg title
- 2 hours ago: Alba becomes men's over-87kg world champion
- 1 hour ago: World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee election results announced
- 1 hour ago: Wuxi receives World Taekwondo Championships
- 57 minutes ago: World Taekwondo Championships come to an end
View latest updates